Kundali Bhagya Serial Twist: Shaurya Conspires, Rajveer Gets Arrested

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen interesting dramas in the past few days. According to the previous episode, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) comes home with bad news. He reveals that they had lost a great business deal as someone leaked their ideas to the opposition company. Further, he clearly blames Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and decides to have him arrested.

In the upcoming episode, you will see interesting drama when Rajveer Gets arrested. Shaurya conspires against Rajveer with the help of Nidhi. He blames Rajveer for leaking company details and calls the cops to arrest him. Shaurya very smartly puts money in Rajveer’s cupboard to show the proof against him. Soon, the cops arrest Rajveer, and Palki (Adrija Roy) insists on giving them a chance to prove Rajveer’s innocence. Shaurya intervenes, breaking Palki’s heart. However, the cops ignore Palki and take Rajveer to the lock-up.

Preeta and Karan are unaware of Rajveer’s arrest now. However, Nidhi is happy that her plan is working, and Shaurya feels satisfied taking revenge on Rajveer. It will be interesting to see how Karan and Preeta will save Rajveer and prove his innocence.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.