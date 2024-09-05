Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Karan hands Rajveer safe's key, causing a major drama.

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, keeps the audience thrilled with the major twists and nail-biting dramas involving Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Karan mistakenly reveals Preeta’s truth, leaving Shaurya (Baseer Ali) confused.

In the upcoming episode, Shaurya gets jealous of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) as he thinks he is getting all the love, attention, and responsibilities. At the same time, he is jealous of Palki (Adrija Roy) and Rajveer’s chemistry, leading him to wonder about them. Shaurya thinks about Palki coming to him, and Rajveer enters the scene. Rajveer and Palki get close to each other, creating a mesmerizing moment. Their romantic dance leaves Shaurya jealous, and all this is just Shaurya’s dream.

On the other hand, Daljeeta agrees to Shaurya and Shanaya’s wedding but emphasizes that Palki and Rajveer cannot get married, leaving Preeta stunned. Later, Karan hands Rajveer the key to the office safe in front of everyone. Karan shares that he trusts that these keys will be safe with Rajveer. Nidhi is surprised by this, while Shaurya is shocked.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.