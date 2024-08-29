Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Karan Praises Rajveer like his son.

Kundali Bhagya is a popular Zee TV television serial produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The audience enjoys nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). After days of struggle, the Luthra family finally gets Varun arrested. However, before leaving for jail, Varun promises to return and bring a new twist to the Luthras’ lives.

In the upcoming episode, Kareena expresses her shock about Sanjana and Varun. She emphasizes that she is mind-blown, that Sherlyn is still behind the Luthras, and that she wants to take revenge. Kareen highlights that Varun has promised to return, which means Sherlyn and Varun will return, and they have to take care of it, leaving Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) stressed and other family members scared.

On the other hand, Karan (Shakti Anand) steps out to go to the office with Rajveer. Karan playfully asks Rajveer to drive, and he agrees. Karan praises Rajveer and shares that he agrees with his mother, who says Rajveer is Karan’s alike. Standing at a distance, Shaurya and Nidhi witness the scene. Shaurya fumes in anger at Rajveer and Karan’s bond. At the same time, Nidhi feels pissed off.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.