In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Varun Kidnaps Preeta and Palki again.

Kundali Bhagya is Zee TV’s popular serial produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. The audience has seen engaging drama with Varun kidnapping Preeta and Kavya. Karan, Rajveer, and Palki discover Preeta and Palki’s whereabouts. Later, the Luthra family reached out to help Karan and Rajveer. On the other hand, Shaurya is shocked to see Nidhi at Anshuman’s house. However, Nidhi covers up her truth. Somehow, Palki snatches Varun’s gun, and the Luthra family best his goons.

In the upcoming episode, Varun kidnaps Preeta and Palki amidst the chaos. As Varun threatens to marry Kavya, Karan asks Rajveer first to save Preeta and get her out of the glass tank. But as Karan and Rajveer turn back, they are shocked to see the disappearance, and Karan questions Preeta and Palki’s whereabouts.

Later, Karan threatens Varun and asks him to share with them where he has hidden Preeta and Palki. However, Varun stays silent while his goons hold Karan and Rajveer captive, creating an intense scene.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.