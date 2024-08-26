Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Varun reveals the secret of Rajveer's parents.

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas revolving around Varun trying to marry Kavya forcefully. On one hand, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), Karan (Shakti Anand), and the other get busy searching for Palki (Adrija Roy), Rakhi, Kareena, and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). On the other hand, Kavya tries to escape from Varun’s trap. Kavya runs to escape marrying Varun. However, Varun, with the help of his goons, trapped Kavya.

In the upcoming episode, Karan and Rajveer discover Palki, Rakhi, and Kareena’s whereabouts. Soon, they decide to search for Preeta. However, hearing Kavya and Varun’s argument, Karan and Rajveer come to save Kavya. As the situation intensifies, Varun’s goons hold Karan captive. Varun reveals that poor Preeta, whom Rajveer and Kavya love, is unaware that Rajveer and Kavya are her children, leaving everyone shocked. Varun also reveals that Preeta is not Rajveer’s maasi but his real mother. Moreover, he reveals that Rajveer is Rudra, Preeta, and Karan’s son Rudra. Hearing this, Palki is surprised, while Karan is shocked.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.