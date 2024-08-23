Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Palki Snatches Varun’s Gun, Nidhi Wishes Preeta’s Death

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees nail-biting twists and turns in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Kavya agrees to marry Varun, while Preeta convinces her not to fall for Varun. However, Karan, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), and Palki (Adrija Roy) reach the place before the marriage. Karan warns Varun that he will face major consequences if he gets angry.

In the upcoming episode, the mantras begin for Varun and Kavya’s marriage. Rakhi enters the room, questioning why Kavya is ready as a bride and why she is marrying Varun. The Luthra family members are shocked to see Kavya in this condition, while Karan feels devastated seeing Preeta in the glass tank filled with water. Varun’s goon holds the Luthra family captive.

Later, Palki makes a smart move, and she indulges Varun in her useless talk. As he loses his concentration, Palki snatches Varun’s gun, turning the table upside down. Witnessing this, the Luthra family begins beating up the goons. Soon, Nidhi arrives and wishes for Preeta’s death. However, Karan, Rajveer, and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) try to break the glass flask to save Preeta.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.