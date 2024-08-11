Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Rakhi Confronts Nidhi, Takes Back House’ Responsibilities From Her

In Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees an interesting twist and turns in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Nidhi takes promise from Preeta that she won’t talk or get close to Karan, leaving Rakhi worried. On the other hand, Karan welcomes Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) into the Luthra office, which makes Shaurya extremely angry. Rakhi wonders if Nidhi keeps prohibiting Preeta, then she will never remember her past, which will lead to Karan and Preeta’s separation forever. Rakhi decides to do something.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta and Kavya go shopping together, and Kavya feels something fishy. Varun plans to execute his plan to marry Kavya. On the other hand, Nidhi plans against Preeta. But Rakhi confronts Nidhi, scolding her for her behavior. Rakhi emphasizes that Nidhi is living through a big misunderstanding, and she shares that she is taking back the responsibilities of the house from her, which Rakhi gave her earlier. And now Nidhi has no right to do anything in the house.

It will be interesting to see how Nidhi reacts to Rakhi’s decision.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.