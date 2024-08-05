Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Shaurya Dances In Happiness, Karan Doubts Nidhi

Ekta Kapoor, under Balaji Telefilms, produced Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. The audience sees engaging drama in Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) life. Karan brings Preeta and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to Luthra’s house. On the other hand, Nidhi and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) become happy enjoying the grand party to celebrate 50 years of the Luthra industry. Later, Shanaya shares with Palki (Adrija Roy) that Shaurya will become the new CEO and that he might fire Rajveer, leaving them scared.

In the upcoming episode, Shaurya heads for an amazing dance performance with his whole group of friends. Shaurya became happy as he will now become the new CEO of his company. Later, Nidhi gets a call from the goons whom she hired to burn Preeta’s house. Karan overhears Nidhi’s conversation with the goons, which leaves him in doubt. Nidhi tries to cover up the truth with lies, but Karan feels fishy. During the celebration, Karan also hears Nidhi sharing with her friend that after Shaurya becomes the new CEO, he will fire Rajveer.

Later, everyone enjoys the celebration party at Luthra’s house. Karan might plan to change his decision as Rajveer has equal rights to become the company’s owner.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.