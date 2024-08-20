Kundali Bhagya Serial Upcoming Twist: Varun Threatens Kavya, Points Out Gun On Her Head

In Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience sees major ups and downs in the lives of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Anand). Varun misbehaves with Kavya and endangers Preeta’s life by locking her in a huge glass flask and filling it with water. Varun gives the option to Kavya that either she can marry him or see her mother, Preeta, die in front of her eyes. Kavya helplessly cries bitterly and agrees to marry. Preeta forces Kavya to run from here, but she stays and begins the marriage ritual to save her mother. In contrast, Shaurya asks Nidhi to call her goons and drop the idea of killing Preeta.

In the upcoming episode, someone Kavya tries to escape Varun’s trap. But Varun finds Kavya and threatens her, pointing a gun to her head. He gives her a choice to either die or tie the knot with him. Kavya bluntly asks Varun to shoot, leaving him irritated and shocked. On the other hand, Karan, Rajveer, and Palki rush in search of Preeta and Kavya. As Kavya sent a message about being in a warehouse, they searched them at different warehouses. Karan gets distressed, meeting with only disappointment while searching for Preeta and Kavya. Rajveer emphasizes searching all the warehouses as soon as possible, or else the difficulties will increase for Preeta and Kavya as well as for them to search.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.