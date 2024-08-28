Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya, the audience will see an interesting twist when Varun threatens to return.

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama in the lives of Karan (Shakti Anand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya). The Luthra family members escape from Varun, but to trap them, Varun threatens to kill Preeta. As she nears the glass tank where he has locked Preeta, all the members come in front to save Preeta. Palki (Adrija Roy) very smartly manipulates Varun by informing him that his mother is in danger. As Varun goes off guard, Palki snatches his gun, and then everyone beats the goons. Soon, Shaurya (Baseer Ali), Nidhi, and Mahesh come. Shaurya with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Karan save Preeta while Nidhi wishes Preeta’s death secretly.

In the upcoming episode, Shaurya expresses his anger on Varun. Upon this, Kavya asks Shaurya to leave him as he doesn’t deserve what we should give him. As Kavya blames Varun’s mother, Sherlyn, Varun gets agitated and tries to choke Kavya’s neck. While the police officers arrest Varun, he threatens everyone that he will return as this is just the trailer for the major twists he will bring into Luthra’s life, leaving Shaurya distressed. On the other hand, everyone takes a breath of relaxation.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs. Karan and Preeta are separate as Preeta lost her memory; it will be interesting to see how things will turn out to bring them back together.