Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Injured Preeta comes to police station to save Rajveer

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Srishti gets a call from the police station wherein Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) reveals to her that he has joined Karan’s company to seek revenge. However, they got him arrested for robbery allegations. Srishti (Anjum Fakih) gets shocked to know the truth.

Srishti discovers Nidhi’s involvement in Rajveer’s robbery drama. Filled with anger, Srishti, accompanied by Mohit, storms into the Luthra mansion to confront Nidhi about her actions. Nidhi comes face to face with Srishti and gets shocked. Srishti gets furious at Nidhi for getting her son Rajveer arrested. Nidhi gets surprised to find that Rajveer is Srishti’s son.

In the coming episode, Srishti and Mohit come to the police station and request the police to leave Rajveer. However, an argument takes place, and soon the police arrest Mohit and Srishti. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gets conscious and worries for Rajveer. In bad condition, she comes to the police station to save Rajveer.

Will Preeta manage to get bail for Rajveer?

