ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Injured Preeta comes to police station to save Rajveer

Preeta gets conscious at the hospital and worries for Rajveer. In a bad condition, she comes to the police station to save Rajveer in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 12:46:10
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Injured Preeta comes to police station to save Rajveer 836931

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The show has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Srishti gets a call from the police station wherein Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) reveals to her that he has joined Karan’s company to seek revenge. However, they got him arrested for robbery allegations. Srishti (Anjum Fakih) gets shocked to know the truth.

Srishti discovers Nidhi’s involvement in Rajveer’s robbery drama. Filled with anger, Srishti, accompanied by Mohit, storms into the Luthra mansion to confront Nidhi about her actions. Nidhi comes face to face with Srishti and gets shocked. Srishti gets furious at Nidhi for getting her son Rajveer arrested. Nidhi gets surprised to find that Rajveer is Srishti’s son.

In the coming episode, Srishti and Mohit come to the police station and request the police to leave Rajveer. However, an argument takes place, and soon the police arrest Mohit and Srishti. Meanwhile, at the hospital, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gets conscious and worries for Rajveer. In bad condition, she comes to the police station to save Rajveer.

Will Preeta manage to get bail for Rajveer?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Sumeet finds strong evidence of her marriage 836920
Meet spoiler: Sumeet finds strong evidence of her marriage
Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Saransh get arrested 836915
Maitree spoiler: Nandini and Saransh get arrested
My parents are my go-to people: Neeharika Roy 836898
My parents are my go-to people: Neeharika Roy
I am totally opposite to Mandira Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Parineeta Borthakur 836307
I am totally opposite to Mandira Kashyap in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: Parineeta Borthakur
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena invites Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs? 836213
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena invites Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs?
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi tries to read the letter 836209
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi tries to read the letters
Latest Stories
Vijay Sethupathi imbues power in Jawan’s new poster, check out 836917
Vijay Sethupathi imbues power in Jawan’s new poster, check out
Exclusive: Barrister Babu fame Pallavi Mukherjee to enter Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai 836907
Exclusive: Barrister Babu fame Pallavi Mukherjee to enter Sony TV’s Punyashlok Ahilyabai
Surya Namaskar is my favourite exercise: Poonam Pandey 836904
Surya Namaskar is my favourite exercise: Poonam Pandey
Kamli, From Pakistan With Love 836901
Kamli, From Pakistan With Love
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets evicted 836902
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets evicted
As Regal Cinema In Mumbai Gets Ready To Screen A Newly Mastered Version Of Kamal Amrohi’s Mahal On July 27, The Legendary Filmmaker’s Son Tajdar Amrohi Speaks On The Film 836895
As Regal Cinema In Mumbai Gets Ready To Screen A Newly Mastered Version Of Kamal Amrohi’s Mahal On July 27, The Legendary Filmmaker’s Son Tajdar Amrohi Speaks On The Film
Read Latest News