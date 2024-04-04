Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Kavya Gets Suspicious Of Varun

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is ruling hearts with its interesting drama and storyline. According to the plot, everyone is enjoying Kavya’s Mehendi ceremony while Rajveer and Palki get into a fight. But Rakhi calms Rajveer. At the same time, Karan warns Aarohi not to manipulate Preeta to help Nidhi. Later, the Luthras decide to play some games until Kavya’s Mehendi gets dry.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1826 4th April 2024 Written Update

In the upcoming episode, the audience will see that Mahesh suggests playing Truth Or Dare amidst the Mehndi ceremony, but Baani denies it while Kareena makes her team. After a discussion, everyone decides to play Truth or Dare until everyone’s mehendi dries. Everyone enjoys the gameplay.

Amidst the gameplay, Varun leaves from there. Kavya also goes for a walk and meets Roma on the way. Roma tries to divert Kavya’s attention towards Varun and says that Varun went to meet Kavya’s mother, Nidhi. But Kavya gets suspicious of someone being there behind the door. In reality, Varun was talking to someone behind the door, and with the expressions, the situation seemed intense.

