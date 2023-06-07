Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Luthra family learns about Preeta being alive

The makers (Balaji Telefilms) of Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, have kept the audiences on the edge of their seats with exciting drama. As per the plot, Preeta and Palki come together and search for Rajveer. Soon, Shaurya sees Palki and gets shocked. He tries to follow her, but Rajveer drags Palki’s hand and hides her. Palki scolds Rajveer for landing at Luthra mansion to seek revenge from Shaurya. However, Rajveer asks Palki to hide behind the pillar while he deals with Shaurya.

In the coming episode, Rakhi witnesses Preeta at the party and gets shocked. She gets emotional and informs Kareena about the same. Rakhi gets happy as her daughter-in-law is alive. Soon, Rakhi reveals the happy news to the other family members. Rishabh gets surprised by Rakhi’s words as he had also seen Preeta once in the market.

As we reported earlier, in a shocking turn of events, during Shaurya’s music launch party at the Luthra mansion, chaos ensues when a sudden short circuit sparks a devastating fire. The celebratory atmosphere quickly transforms into a nightmarish ordeal.

Will the family safely escape? Who will save them?

