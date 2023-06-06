Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from kidnapper’s clutches

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea and goes to meet Prachi. Ranbir stops Prachi and Akshay’s wedding.

Ranbir confesses his love for Prachi and reveals that he will never be able to see Prachi marry someone else. Hence, he fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor, and they get married. While Akshay sulks, Prachi and Ranbir celebrate this happy moment. However, it turns out to be Ranbir’s imagination. When Ranbir is about to stop the wedding, Aaliya’s goons kidnap him and render him unconscious.

In the coming episode, the goons attempt to flee with Ranbir. However, Shahana intervenes and questions them about the unconscious man on the wheelchair. They manage to fool Shahana and go. Later, while they are on their way, Ranbir regains consciousness and makes a daring escape. The goons inform Aaliya about the same. Ranbir’s successful escape worries Aaliya.

Will now Ranbir manage to stop Prachi’s wedding with Akshay?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

