ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from kidnapper’s clutches

Ranbir regains consciousness and makes a daring escape. The goons inform Aaliya about the same. Ranbir's successful escape worries Aaliya in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Jun,2023 14:59:19
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir escapes from kidnapper’s clutches

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Ranbir steps back from marrying Rhea and goes to meet Prachi. Ranbir stops Prachi and Akshay’s wedding.

Ranbir confesses his love for Prachi and reveals that he will never be able to see Prachi marry someone else. Hence, he fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor, and they get married. While Akshay sulks, Prachi and Ranbir celebrate this happy moment. However, it turns out to be Ranbir’s imagination. When Ranbir is about to stop the wedding, Aaliya’s goons kidnap him and render him unconscious.

In the coming episode, the goons attempt to flee with Ranbir. However, Shahana intervenes and questions them about the unconscious man on the wheelchair. They manage to fool Shahana and go. Later, while they are on their way, Ranbir regains consciousness and makes a daring escape. The goons inform Aaliya about the same. Ranbir’s successful escape worries Aaliya.

Will now Ranbir manage to stop Prachi’s wedding with Akshay?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: I make yummy Pulao which my family likes: Joohi Pal

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Meet spoiler: Sarkar's shocking demand shakes Meet and Manmeet's love
Meet spoiler: Sarkar's shocking demand shakes Meet and Manmeet's love
Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films' Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti for Zee TV
Exclusive: Meenakshi Verma joins the cast of LSD Films' Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaay Shiv Shakti for Zee TV
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Lakshmi from an accident 
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Lakshmi from an accident 
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan finds a big clue in his search for Radha
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan finds a big clue in his search for Radha
Meet spoiler: Shagun targets Sumeet to know Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts
Meet spoiler: Shagun targets Sumeet to know Meet and Cheeku’s whereabouts
Latest Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat decides to take a work transfer
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat decides to take a work transfer
Sidharth Malhotra and Erica Fernandes turn saviors for environment, deets inside
Sidharth Malhotra and Erica Fernandes turn saviors for environment, deets inside
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet learns about Veer being Prabhjot’s son
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kairav gets the support of Abhimanyu
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kairav gets the support of Abhimanyu
Malavika Mohanan's funny 'expectation Vs reality' moment is too hilarious
Malavika Mohanan's funny 'expectation Vs reality' moment is too hilarious
Major Throwback: When Rakul Preet Singh denied rumours of rift and fight with Sai Pallavi
Major Throwback: When Rakul Preet Singh denied rumours of rift and fight with Sai Pallavi
Read Latest News