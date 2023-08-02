Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi lashes out at Kavya for doubting on Shaurya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Karan feels guilty. Karan firmly believes that Rajveer could not have committed the crime he’s accused of. Hence, he decides to bail out Rajveer, believing he is innocent. However, Nidhi opposes his decision, leading to a heated argument at the police station.

Palki reveals to the family the serious allegations being put against Rajveer. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti get shocked. Later, Palki meets Kavya, and the two concerned for Rajveer come together to save him. Palki and Kavya try to find evidence to prove Rajveer’s innocence.

In the coming episode, Palki remembers Shaurya coming to Rajveer’s house with a bag a few days back. She doubts him and informs the same to Kavya. Soon, Palki finds out the CCTV camera footage placed outside the house. Meanwhile, Kavya confronts Shaurya about his involvement in the entire robbery drama. However, as Kavya seeks an answer from Shaurya, Nidhi lashes out at Kavya for doubting her brother and trusting a stranger, Rajveer. Kavya feels upset by Nidhi’s statement.

Will Palki manage to find the truth?

