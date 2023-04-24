Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Palki reveals her feelings to her father

Palki reveals her feelings to her father in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As per the plot, Preeta solves Rajveer and Shaurya’s differences. The latter decides to head home. When he enters Luthra mansion, Karan scolds him after he witnesses injury on his head. Shaurya ignores him and goes to his room. While talking to Nidhi, Shaurya praises Preeta and reveals how she selflessly cares about him. Nidhi feels jealous of Shaurya and Preeta’s connection.

Palki’s parents get a marriage proposal for their daughter. They invite the groom’s family to their house. Palki meets the prospective groom and his family. Rajveer enters the house at the same time. Rajveer gets shocked to find out about the marriage proposal and feels heartbroken as he has feelings for her.

In the coming episode, Palki’s father witnesses her daughter upset with the marriage proposal. He gets into an emotional conversation with her, asking Palki to reveal whether she is happy with the relationship. Palki gets upset and reveals she is not happy.

Will Palki reveal her feelings for Rajveer in front of her father?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!