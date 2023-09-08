Television | Spoilers

Shambhu shouts aloud on call and says that Nidhi had hired him to kill Preeta. Srishti and Preeta overhear the shocking piece of information and are amazed in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya

Loyal viewers of Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Srishti takes care of Preeta and as soon as she becomes conscious, Preeta forgets about the Luthras which makes Srishti happy. Later, Gurpreet questions Srishti, who reveals to her that Preeta is Karan’s wife and Shaurya and Rajveer’s mother which shocks Gurpreet.

Meanwhile, at Luthra mansion, Kavya asks Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to stay as she wishes to tie him to Rakhi to protect her. Shaurya gets angry at Kavya’s decision and leaves. Nidhi manages to convince Shaurya and brings him down for Rakhi celebration. Kavya ties Rakhi to both her brothers Shaurya and Rajveer. Meanwhile, Preeta meets Srishti and demands to go to Luthra house. She reveals that it was Nidhi who attacked her in the hospital and she wants to confront her. Srishti (Anjum Fakih) is shocked but agrees to take Preeta (Shraddha Arya) to Luthra house.

In the coming episode, Preeta and Srishti are in the market area, where Nidhi goes to meet Shambhu. Shambhu gets drunk and calls Nidhi. However, the latter sees Preeta and Srishti and hides. Shambhu shouts aloud on call and says that Nidhi had hired him to kill Preeta. Srishti and Preeta overhear the shocking piece of information and are amazed. Hence, Preeta becomes more determined to meet Nidhi and find out the reason for her hatred.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1646 7th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Preeta reveals that it was Nidhi who attacked her in the hospital and she wants to confront her. She asks Srishti to accompany her to the Luthra Mansion to confront Nidhi.

Will Preeta confront Nidhi?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!