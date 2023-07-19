ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms will see Preeta crying for Rajveer as she will see the sorrowful sight of him being arrested and taken.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 12:05:15
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the shocking arrest of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) troubling one and all. As we know, Nidhi and Shaurya staged a plan wherein they trapped Rajveer and blamed him for taking the money. Though many in the Luthra family could not believe that Rajveer could have done it, Nidhi saw to it that the police arrived and arrested Rajveer for the crime. This left a bad taste for many in the Luthra family.

The coming episode will see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) weeping over the arrest of Rajveer. She will see her son being taken in the police jeep and will try to run along with it, and will fall. We will also see Kavya crying for Rajveer and asking Rakhi if the family would have given such a cold shoulder even if Shaurya would have got arrested.

Who will save Rajveer now? What will happen next?

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been one long-running show, which started off as the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The show had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads initially. Now, the story has taken a generation leap. It has Shraddha Arya continuing. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali play the new leads.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

