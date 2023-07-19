Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen the shocking arrest of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) troubling one and all. As we know, Nidhi and Shaurya staged a plan wherein they trapped Rajveer and blamed him for taking the money. Though many in the Luthra family could not believe that Rajveer could have done it, Nidhi saw to it that the police arrived and arrested Rajveer for the crime. This left a bad taste for many in the Luthra family.

The coming episode will see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) weeping over the arrest of Rajveer. She will see her son being taken in the police jeep and will try to run along with it, and will fall. We will also see Kavya crying for Rajveer and asking Rakhi if the family would have given such a cold shoulder even if Shaurya would have got arrested.

Who will save Rajveer now? What will happen next?

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has been one long-running show, which started off as the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya. The show had Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads initially. Now, the story has taken a generation leap. It has Shraddha Arya continuing. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali play the new leads.

