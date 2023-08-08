Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta urges Rajveer to leave his job at Luthra company

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Kavya comes to the court with Varun and a bag to claim that Rajveer is innocent. Kavya’s testimony gets Rajveer acquitted. Nidhi learns that Kavya took the blame on her and gets angry. Nidhi slaps Kavya for stealing the money from her house. However, this drama does not go well with Rakhi, and she lashes out at Nidhi for her behaviour with the kids. Nidhi gets upset with Rakhi’s statements.

In the coming episode, Srishti contemplates leaving Mumbai and returning to her hometown. However, her decision is met with resistance from both Rajveer and Preeta. Rajveer explains that he has made a promise to his sister Kavya to attend her wedding and therefore cannot accompany Srishti back home.

Later, Gurpreet and Preeta engage in a conversation with Rajveer. The two women express their concerns about Rajveer’s current job at the Luthra company. Gurpreet candidly recalls Rajveer’s past troubles after joining the company, implying that leaving the job might help him avoid further complications in life. Preeta supports the idea and urges Rajveer to consider leaving the Luthra company behind.

Will Rajveer quit his job?

