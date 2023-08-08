ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta urges Rajveer to leave his job at Luthra company

Gurpreet recalls Rajveer's troubles after joining the company, implying that leaving the job might help him. Preeta urges Rajveer to consider leaving the Luthra company behind in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 11:48:18
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Preeta urges Rajveer to leave his job at Luthra company 841275

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Kavya comes to the court with Varun and a bag to claim that Rajveer is innocent. Kavya’s testimony gets Rajveer acquitted. Nidhi learns that Kavya took the blame on her and gets angry. Nidhi slaps Kavya for stealing the money from her house. However, this drama does not go well with Rakhi, and she lashes out at Nidhi for her behaviour with the kids. Nidhi gets upset with Rakhi’s statements.

In the coming episode, Srishti contemplates leaving Mumbai and returning to her hometown. However, her decision is met with resistance from both Rajveer and Preeta. Rajveer explains that he has made a promise to his sister Kavya to attend her wedding and therefore cannot accompany Srishti back home.

Later, Gurpreet and Preeta engage in a conversation with Rajveer. The two women express their concerns about Rajveer’s current job at the Luthra company. Gurpreet candidly recalls Rajveer’s past troubles after joining the company, implying that leaving the job might help him avoid further complications in life. Preeta supports the idea and urges Rajveer to consider leaving the Luthra company behind.

Will Rajveer quit his job?

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi 841307
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi finally returns to Lakshmi
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Mihika probe Ranbir and Prachi's relationship 841280
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Akshay and Mihika probe Ranbir and Prachi’s relationship
Meet spoiler: Shlok forced to choose between his dream and Sumeet 841265
Meet spoiler: Shlok forced to choose between his dream and Sumeet
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 841184
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (31 July – 5 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider 841116
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal makes a plan to deceive Haider
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir indulge in jealousy game 841132
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir indulge in jealousy game
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu 841284
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi intends to brainwash Anu
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav falls off the cliff 841283
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav falls off the cliff
Samara is my entry and kick-start into Malayalam Cinema: Veer Aryan 841271
Samara is my entry and kick-start into Malayalam Cinema: Veer Aryan
Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Cameos In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut 841264
Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor Cameos In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut
Rohit Purohit is the 'calm' to my 'storm': Sheena Bajaj 841267
Rohit Purohit is the ‘calm’ to my ‘storm’: Sheena Bajaj
No Celebratory Bash For Rocky Aur Rani..Here’s Why 841261
No Celebratory Bash For Rocky Aur Rani..Here’s Why
Read Latest News