Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Rajveer and Palki have a romantic moment

Kundali Bhagya the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama wherein Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is planning to get Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) arrested on the charge of possessing drugs. He has decided to plant drugs at Rajveer’s place. Meanwhile, Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Rajveer will have a sleepless night before their roka. They will think of their wedding and will be excited.

Rajveer however, will want to confess his feelings of love before Palki in the right manner. Hence he will decide to go to her house and call her through the window.

This will lead up to a romantic moment between the two. As desired, Rajveer will throw a stone on Palki from the window and will make her get up. He will get inside the house and will confess his feelings. He will tell Palki that though he has already told his feelings, he wants to say it in a right way. So Rajveer will go down on his knees and ask for Palki’s love.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1703 28th November 2023 Written Episode Update

Shaurya made his plan to trap Rajveer in the drugs scandal. He decided to plant drugs at Rajveer’s home and also call the police so that he would get arrested.

What will happen next?

Kundali Bhagya which started off as a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya has had a great run. The show earlier started with Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar playing the leads. Later, Shakti Arora replaced Dheeraj in the show. Kundali Bhagya took a generation leap post which Shraddha Arya got retained. New actors Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali joined Shraddha and Shakti Arora who now plays the role of Karan Luthra.