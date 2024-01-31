Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer pledges to seek revenge from Luthra family

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Karan, Preeta, Kavya and Rajveer try to run out of the bank from the robbers. Meanwhile, the police also enter and try to catch the robbers. However, one of the robbers gets angry at Preeta for ruining his plan and points gun at her. Karan witnesses Preeta’s life being in danger and gets shocked. Karan comes in front of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and takes the bullet to protect her. Karan falls unconscious and Preeta gets stunned.

The Luthra family rushes Karan to the hospital and prays for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Nidhi calls Shaurya and informs him about Karan’s critical condition. He gets worried for his father and comes to the hospital. Shaurya witnesses Palki, Shanaya in the hospital but he hugs Palki. The latter gets uncomfortable.

In the coming episode, Nidhi fakes an act in front of Kareena and instigates her against Preeta. Kareena gets influenced and decides to support Nidhi. She promises to get her dues in the house that she deserves. Meanwhile, Shaurya and Rajveer yet again get into a tiff and Rajveer pledges to seek revenge from Luthra family.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1765 30 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Shaurya gets worried for his father and comes to the hospital. Shaurya witnesses Palki, Shanaya in the hospital but he hugs Palki. The latter gets uncomfortable.