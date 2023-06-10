Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi slaps Rajveer

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As seen so far, Karan goes to the service quarter to find Preeta, who gets locked in a room and soon catches fire. Karan struggles to save Preeta from a room that has caught fire.

Preeta tries to find a way to save herself from a room engulfed in flames. Karan witnesses Preeta struggling and decides to risk his life. Ignoring his own safety, he jumps inside the burning room, battling the intense heat and smoke to reach Preeta. As soon as he sees Preeta, he gets shocked and remains speechless. Karan is unavailable to believe that Preeta is alive.

In the coming episode, Karan and Preeta get stuck in a fire wherein the former asks Preeta why she came to the quarters. Soon, she reveals that she came to find out about Rajveer. Karan wonders about Preeta’s association with Rajveer. On the other hand, Rakhi learns that Rajveer planned to harm Shaurya. She slaps him for his action and rebukes him for putting Shaurya’s life in danger.

OMG! Will Karan save Preeta?

