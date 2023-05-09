ADVERTISEMENT
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya decides to hurt Preeta

Shaurya gets frustrated and thinks about how to seek revenge on Rajveer. Sandy gives an idea to him of hurting the people close to him. Shaurya decides to hurt Rajveer’s Maasi, aka Preeta, in Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 May,2023 11:15:27
Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Rajveer comes on the stage and lashes out at Shaurya for trapping Palki. Karan gets shocked by Rajveer’s statements and questions Shaurya.

Rajveer plays the CCTV footage which shows Shaurya putting a necklace in Palki’s bag. Rajveer exposes Shaurya, and everyone gets shocked. The latter face humiliation in public due to Rajveer. Karan gets angry at Shaurya and brings him home. Soon, Karan scolds Shaurya in front of the entire family for his wrongdoing. Karan also praises Rajveer for standing up for the right. Shaurya feels insulted and seeks revenge from Rajveer and Palki for the humiliation.

In the coming episode, Shaurya and Sandy witness the newspaper where his humiliation news is being printed. Shaurya gets frustrated and thinks how to seek revenge on Rajveer. Sandy gives an idea to him of hurting the people close to him, that are Palki and Preeta. Shaurya decides to hurt Rajveer’s Maasi, aka Preeta. Hence, he visits Preeta’s house.

Will Rajveer learn about Shaurya’s plan? Will Rajveer hurt Preeta?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

