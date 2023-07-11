ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya executes a devious plan to trap Rajveer

Shaurya and Nidhi plan to put robbery allegations on Rajveer and trap him badly. After transferring the money, Shaurya gets happy about getting successful in his plan in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 12:22:30
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya executes a devious plan to trap Rajveer 832646

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Nidhi and Shaurya join hands against Rajveer when they see the latter gaining praise from the family members. Nidhi hands a bag to Rajveer, forcing him to take it along. Rajveer reluctantly agrees, unaware of the hidden intentions behind Nidhi’s actions.

Nidhi then contacts Shaurya, instructing him to carry out their plan to ruin Rajveer’s life. Shaurya vows to do everything in his power to ensure that Rajveer faces the consequences of his actions. The next day, at the office, Karan gets hurt. Rajveer witnesses him injured and rushes to do first aid.

In the coming episode, Shaurya lands at Rajveer’s house with a bag of money. He soon transfers the money from his bag to Nidhi gifted Rajveer’s bag. Shaurya and Nidhi plan to put robbery allegations against Rajveer and trap him badly. After transferring the money, Shaurya gets happy about succeeding in his plan.

Will Rajveer learn about Shaurya and Nidhi’s plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

To know what happens next on Kundali Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ enters the hit club! The film crosses 100 Cr. worldwide, marking its phenomenal triumph globally

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

