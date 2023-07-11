Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya executes a devious plan to trap Rajveer

Kundali Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Nidhi and Shaurya join hands against Rajveer when they see the latter gaining praise from the family members. Nidhi hands a bag to Rajveer, forcing him to take it along. Rajveer reluctantly agrees, unaware of the hidden intentions behind Nidhi’s actions.

Nidhi then contacts Shaurya, instructing him to carry out their plan to ruin Rajveer’s life. Shaurya vows to do everything in his power to ensure that Rajveer faces the consequences of his actions. The next day, at the office, Karan gets hurt. Rajveer witnesses him injured and rushes to do first aid.

In the coming episode, Shaurya lands at Rajveer’s house with a bag of money. He soon transfers the money from his bag to Nidhi gifted Rajveer’s bag. Shaurya and Nidhi plan to put robbery allegations against Rajveer and trap him badly. After transferring the money, Shaurya gets happy about succeeding in his plan.

Will Rajveer learn about Shaurya and Nidhi’s plan?

