Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Episode: Palki Hides Alia In Her House, Varun Doubts

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen a major twist with Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) house catching fire and Nidhi taunting on her deteriorating situation. Preeta seeks help from Palki (Adrija Roy). On the other hand, Palki finds Alia, who reveals a shocking truth. In front of Palki and Preeta, Alia reveals that she is Varun’s first wife. Hearing this, Preeta and Palki are shocked. Palki asks Alia to stay at her home for some days. At the same time, Alia decides to expose Varun in front of everyone.

In the upcoming episode, Sherlyn expresses her concern to Varun about Preeta trying to expose him during Varun and Kavya’s Sangeet ceremony. On the other hand, Palki, Preeta, and Shanaya get ready for the Sangeet function. But Palki advises Alia to stay at her home as Varun has no idea about Alia being at her home. Upon this, Preeta and Alia agree.

On the other hand, Sherlyn comes to Varun, sharing her doubt that Preeta, Palki, and Alia are living together because Preeta’s house caught fire last night. Upon this, Varun conspires.

It will be interesting to see what new twist occurs in the show and whether Palki is able to keep Alia safe.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.