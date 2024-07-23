Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Episode: Varun Plans To Kidnap Alia, Palki And Preeta Get Afraid

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen interesting dramas with Alia hiding from Varun. After Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) house catches fire, she lives with Palki (Adrija Roy). At the same time, Palki brings Alia to her home, where Alia reveals the shocking truth that Varun is married to her. Upon this, Alia, Palki, and Preeta decided to expose Varun in front of everyone. On the other hand, Varun wonders about Alia’s whereabouts, and with certain doubts, he speculates that Alia is hiding at Palki’s house. While Palki, Preeta, and Shanaya leave for Kavya and Varun’s Sangeet ceremony.

In the upcoming episode, Sherlyn’s mother tells Varun that Alia, Palki, and Preeta are staying together. Upon this, Varun hires a deadly criminal to kill Alia. Soon, Varun comes to Luthra’s house, and Palki and Preeta also appear. On the other hand, a man goes to kill Alia, but he cannot reach out to her. Varun calls the hired criminal to get updates, and the criminal reveals that he cannot find Alia. Varun asks him to anyhow kidnap or kill Alia while Palki overhears his conversation. Soon, Palki expresses her concern to Preeta, who gets afraid of Varun’s cunning plan.

It will be interesting to see how Palki and Preeta will save Alia from Varun’s claws.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.