Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Karan Raises Question On Nidhi’s Upbringing, Shaurya Spellbound

Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has witnessed major ups and downs in the past few days with Rajveer’s ( Paras Kalnawat) arrest and Nidhi’s conspiracy. According to the previous episode, Rajveer comes to Luthra’s house from jail, and everyone welcomes him. Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets jealous and expresses his anger, saying everyone in the family loves Rajveer as if he is the son of the house and doesn’t give him attention, though he is the son of the house. Soon, Karan (Shakti Anand) comes in and exposes Shaurya’s cunning plan against Rajveer just to take revenge. When Karan slams his upbringing, Nidhi comes into the scene, stopping Karan. Bith indulges in argument.

In the upcoming episode, Nidhi tells Karan that he is indirectly slamming her upbringing. Karan shows his frustration and reveals he gave Nidhi responsibility for his house, and she made it hell. Hearing the harsh words, Nidhi breaks down and says she took care of the house for many years and is now getting this. Karan bashes Nidhi, revealing she got whatever she wanted. At the same time, Shaurya witnesses all the arguments without uttering a word. Later, Karan orders Shaurya to beg pardon. On the other hand, Rajveer denies forgiveness because he misbehaved with his mother, Preeta (Shraddha Arya), which he can’t let go.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.