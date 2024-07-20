Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Oh No! Karan Threatens Shaurya Of Eviction, Nidhi Distressed

Zee TV‘s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen major dramas with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) returning home from jail. As soon as Rajveer enters the Luthra house, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) gets angry and comes down to interrogate Rajveer. Amidst the verbal fight between Rajveer and Shaurya, Karan (Shakti Anand) enters the scene, intensifying the moment. When Rajveer questions Preeta (Shraddha Arya) for approaching Shaurya for help, Karan reveals that Shaurya did not help because he was the one who filed the complaint against Rajveer. Karan goes on to reveal that Shaurya planned all the things to trap Rajveer just to take revenge on him.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Karan asks Shaurya to beg pardon from Rajveer, but he denies it. Shaurya, without reacting to the moment, leaves from there, but Karan, in order to stop him, threatens him. Karan clearly states that if Shaurya goes out of the house at this moment, then he won’t be able to return home. With Karan’s big statement, housemates are shocked. While Preeta is surprised, Nidhi gets distressed. However, Shaurya steps ahead, ignoring Karan’s demand.

It will be interesting to see if Shaurya will return to Luthra’s house or not.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Adrija Roy, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, the show chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.