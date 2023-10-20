Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer to save Srishti from fire accident

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, the goons stop their car for a while and Srishti takes advantage of the situation and tries to run. However, she gets caught yet again by the goons. Soon, she smartly throws a piece of cloth by tearing her dress. Preeta, who lands at the same spot, understands that Srishti is somewhere nearby. Soon, she calls Rajveer to inform him about Srishti’s kidnapping.

The goons call Nidhi after kidnapping Srishti. When Nidhi goes to the den and gets shocked to see Srishti instead of Preeta (Shraddha Arya). However, Srishti (Anjum Fakih) also sees Nidhi and learns that it was Nidhi who had planned the previous attacks on Preeta. Srishti tries to fight with Nidhi but fails to do so. Soon, Nidhi plans to kill Srishti and attempts to burn her alive.

In the coming episode, Nidhi leaves the goon’s den after setting the godown on fire. Srishti struggles to get out of the godwon. However, due to access fire, she falls unconscious on the ground. Soon, Rajveer makes a heroic entry and rushes to save Srishti. He manages to pick up Srishti in his arms and leave the godown but a few goons stop him.

Kundali Bhagya Ep 1676 19th October 2023 Written Episode Update

