Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen in the episode, the family members get upset upon learning about Meena’s actions. Bhupen slaps Meena, and she resolves to take her revenge on Ishani.

On the other hand, Yash and Pooja’s plan to bring Shiv and Ishani together fails. Yash tells Ishani about Aniket. Ishani realizes that Aniket, not Shiv, had confessed his feelings to her. Ishani comes to Shiv’s house to tell him about Aniket, but Shiv is intoxicated. Later, Ishani learns about Aniket’s whereabouts and goes to meet him.

In the coming episode, Aniket gets shocked to find Ishani at his house. He reveals his hatred towards Shiv and his revenge plan before Ishani. However, the latter explains Aniket, Shiv’s real affection for him, and showcases some proof. Aniket gets emotional and decides to meet Shiv. However, on their way to meet Shiv, Sumit’s goons follow Aniket and Ishani’s car. The two try to run away, and soon the goons hit them with the car. As a result, Aniket and Ishani meet with an accident.

Will Shiv save Aniket and Ishani?

