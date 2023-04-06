Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen so far, Shiv and Ishani’s video goes viral. Meena tells the family members that it was Ishani who made the video go viral, and Shiv ends up hating Ishani.

Later, the people of the area try to humiliate Ishani. Jagdish slaps Ishani and she promises him that she will find out the truth. Ishani comes to Shiv’s press conference and calls the entire Dhooper family liars.

Now, in the coming episode, Shiv decides to leave the press conference and Ishani sits in his care. Shiv gets angry but drives away. The car’s brakes fail and the car meets with an accident but they luckily get saved. During their conversation, Ishani learns that Sulochana and Rachana sent the message and took money from Shiv. Soon, Ishani goes home and confronts Rachana who blurts out the truth. Ishani goes to Dhoopar’s house and reveals the entire truth. She also exposes Meena Mami and reveals how she was involved with Sulochana in the plan.

Will Shiv believe Ishani?

