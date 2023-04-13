Lag Ja Gale, the Zee TV show produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL Films, has successfully managed to create an impression via its diverse and unique concept. As seen in the episode, Aniket reveals his hatred towards Shiv and his revenge plan before Ishani. However, the latter explains Aniket, Shiv’s real affection for him, and showcases some proof. Aniket gets emotional and decides to meet Shiv. However, on their way to meet Shiv, Sumit’s goons follow Aniket and Ishani’s car. The two try to run away, and soon the goons hit them with the car. As a result, Aniket and Ishani meet in an accident.

Aniket gains consciousness and looks for Ishani. However, Sumeet hits him with his car and severely injures Aniket. Sumeet leaves, and Aniket gains consciousness. He asks Ishani to take him to meet his family. Ishani struggles and manages to make Aniket meet Shiv. The latter gets shocked to see his brother alive. However, Aniket’s condition deteriorates, and he dies in Shiv’s arms.

In the coming episode, Shiv learns about Sumeet being Aniket’s murderer. He completes Aniket’s funeral ritual and decides to seek revenge on Sumeet. Shiv alerts the police and asks them to put up posters of him. A man calls Shiv and reveals Sumeet’s location. Shiv goes to the location and spots Sumeet. The latter runs away, but Shiv catches him. Shiv gets into a fight with Sumeet.

Will Sumeet expose Bhupen?

