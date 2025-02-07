Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2: Rahul Vaidya starts an interesting debate; Is it Dalda or Maida?

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 the Colors reality show rightly mixes the celebrities’ cooking quotient with ultimate comedy. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show features celebrities engaging in entertaining culinary challenges. Its innovative format and humorous content have contributed to a great opening for the show. The show has Elvish Yadav, Abdu Rozik, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, and Rahul Vaidya as contestants.

The episode to air will as usual deal with the funny happenings in the kitchen area. The task given to the contestants will create a funny ambience when holding a bowl of an ingredient, Krushna Abhishek will ask why he has been given Mashed potato. Rubina Dilaik will be quick to confirm that it is not mashed potato but dalda.

Rahul Vaidya will jump into the conversation and will confirm that the given ingredient is Maida. Is it Maida or Dalda? The confusion will begin, when Rubina will again confirm that it is Dalda for sure!!

Rahul will say ‘Maida hi hai woh, maida dalda se hi banta hai’. Oops!! This really will be a bouncer that will go high over the head for Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Who will bell the cat now? Is it Dalda or Maida? Over to you all!!