Maati Se Bandhi Dor Serial Twist: Ranvijay eats Vaiju’s cooked food; appreciates it

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with destiny bringing together Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) and Vaiju (Rutuja Bajwe) with their forced marriage. However, Vaiju has given full liberty to Ranvijay to forget about the wedding. However, Ranvijay is not able to face Vaiju again, and gets angry at her for every small reason. Vasundhara who is unaware of all the drama in the lives of Ranvijay and Vaiju, wants them to be together again.

The upcoming drama will see Vaiju making Bajre ki Roti for her cow Raja. The rotis will be made very tasty. At the dining table, Ranvijay will see the rotis kept in the box and will want to eat them. Vasundhara will keep quiet. Ranvijay will like the rotis so much that he will praise his mother for making it. Vasundhara will be happy for Vaiju but will not reveal the truth. Vaiju will be silent but will be happy within. Ranvijay will go on a praising spree which will make Vaiju thrilled beyond limit.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor Ep 37 2nd July Written Episode Update

Vaiju was made to stay in the store room in Ranvijay’s house. However, she made her room a place to stay, which impressed Vasundhara.

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe playing the leads.