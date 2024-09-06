Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus show produced by Sobo Films will see Ranvijay bringing the young boy Rohan home. However, Jaya will be furious at his decision and the same will be with a few family members.

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Jaya (Reshma Merchant) being unhappy with Ranvijay’s (Ankit Gupta) sudden decisions, without consulting her. Jaya got angry at Ranvijay when he sang for Vaiju (Rutuja Bagwe) on her birthday.

The upcoming episode will see destiny bringing Ranvijay’s father closer to his own son Rohan. As we know, Vasundhara has been angry at her husband over his past relationship with a lady by name Mira. Now, it will be shown that Rao sahab is in search of his son who was born to her.

We hear that Rohan will be the one born to Mira and he will be living in an orphanage. Vaiju was the one who connected with him for the first time, when she ordered Ganpati from him as he is a craftsman. Vaiju will in the upcoming episode find Rohan injured on the road. She will take him to the hospital where she will meet Ranivijay too. The doctor will tell them about Rohan being a drug addict and there being a need to control his usage. Ranvijay will feel for the young boy and will take him home. However, Jaya will be the first one to question Ranvijay’s decision. Later, Sulekha and even Rao Sahib will decline the idea of Rohan staying at home.

What will happen next?

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe playing the leads.