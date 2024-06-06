Maati Se Bandhi Dor Spoiler: Vaiju takes back her complaint; Vasundhara decides to get Ranvijay married to Vaiju

Maati Se Bandhi Dor the Star Plus television show produced by Sobo Films has seen engaging drama with Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) finally meeting Vaiju (Rutuja Bajwe) and realizing that the girl he bumped into for the bike was none other than Vaiju. As for Vaiju, she has always been smitten in love with Ranvijay, and she was stunned into silence when she actually met him for the first time.

However, Vaiju’s happiness in meeting her dream man quickly vanished when she got to know that he was the son of Vasundhara. We saw Ranvijay show Vaiju the good side of his mother, and explain to her that she has had a misunderstanding about her nature.

The upcoming episode will see Vaiju finally buying Ranvijay’s explanation and taking back her case at the police station. This will pave the way for the release of Vasundhara. However, Ranvijay will tell Vaiju that he can never forget what she has done to his mother, and that he will hate her forever.

Vasundhara, will, however, make a big decision that she will get Ranvijay married to Vaiju. She will explain to her family the values that she likes in Vaiju and will tell them that she will fit into the family very well as she has great virtues.

Set against the backdrop of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, the Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor depicts the struggles and journey of Vaiju, who works in the fields to earn money and support her family. But destiny has some other plans. Vaiju is family-oriented, hardworking, and visionary, and she aims to uplift her lifestyle and work towards the betterment of the village. The Star Plus show Maati Se Bandhi Dor will showcase the emotional turmoil of Vaiju, who struggles through life to help her family, and the alterations that occur in her life after her encounter with Rannvijay. The show has Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe playing the leads.