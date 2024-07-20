Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Upcoming Twist: Intrigue intensifies; Is Aryaman the father of Kian?

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has indeed hastened the drama quotient in order to get to the limelight. We wrote about actress Praachi Bohra entering the show, in the role of Anushka, Janvi’s elder sister. While we assumed that Anushka will now fight for the custody of Kian, the makers have brought in a new angle and twist to the tale.

There is a question mark over the real father of Kian. As we know, a man who is the real father of Kian, has been blackmailing Janvi (Ulka Gupta) and threatening her to give back Kian.

Soon, the real mother of Kian will also appear. Anushka was in coma for all these years, will now return to get her son. However, there is a new angle that has developed about the father of Kian. It is assumed that the father of Kian is a person from Bundela’s house.

And as per the new promo that has come in, the upcoming episode will see Anushka returning and pointing fingers at Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and calling him Kian’s father.

What is the truth?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.