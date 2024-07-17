Main Hoon Saath Tere Serial Upcoming Twist: Janvi in deep problem; gets threatened by the blackmailer

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Janvi (Ulka Gupta) assuming that Aryaman (Karan Vohra) knows everything about Kian’s identity. However, the fact remains that Arya was not in the washroom when Janvi confessed the truth. To make matters worse, Janvi has gotten into a big problem with the real father of Kian making his entry. A man in a black hood, and face not shown, has been threatening to take Kian with him.

The upcoming episode will see the blackmailer giving Janvi a tough time. He will threaten to take away Kian. He will also threaten to poison Aryaman and kill him. The blackmailer will want the costly necklace given to Janvi by Aryaman’s grandfather during the ritual. The person will tell Janvi that he will kill Arya if she does not give him the necklace.

As we know, the Poshak Dhan ritual happened at the Bundela house where along with the attire, Janvi was gifted an expensive necklace and was asked to keep it safely.

The blackmailer will set his eyes on the necklace and will ask Janvi to give him the necklace in return for Aryaman’s life.

What will happen now?

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.