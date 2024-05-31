Main Hoon Saath Tere Spoiler: Janvi gets homeless; Aryaman renders shelter

Main Hoon Saath Tere the Zee TV television show produced by Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Janvi (Ulka Gupta) getting trapped in the escort service racket that Brijbhushan’s hotel is caught in. Janvi found this out from a girl and reported it to Brijbhushan. But Raina turned the tables and trapped Janvi in the scam. Janvi got ousted from her job and her video went viral, further defaming her.

The upcoming episode will see Janvi being thrown out of the house too. With Janvi and Kian being stranded on the road, there will be problems galore for Janvi. However, Janvi will not allow Kian to know of her problem. She will not be able to leave the city too, as she is trapped in the scam. She will pretend to take Kian around the city and will also play along with him on the road.

However, at night, Janvi will be in trouble with a drunk man coming to harm her. Aryaman (Karan Vohra) will step in at the right time, and will try to protect Janvi. He will convince Janvi to come to his house, so that Kian and Janvi remain safe.

Main Hoon Saath Tere Ep 32 30th May Written Episode Update

Viewers of Main Hoon Saath Tere will find themselves rooting for Kian to approve of Aryaman as the perfect partner for his mother Janvi. Despite being deprived of his father’s love all through his childhood, he develops a beautiful bond with young Kian and Janvi. And it will be interesting to see if Kian becomes the catalyst for this love story to unfold. While Janvi and Kian will be played by the talented Ulka Gupta and the adorable Nihan Jain respectively, Aryaman will be played by none other than the television heartthrob- Karan Vohra.