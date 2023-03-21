Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Maitree gives proof to Om and Kusum, which brings Saransh’s reality to the fore and Ashish is acquitted. Later, Ashish and the other family members return home. Angry and upset Sona goes to the store room and attempts suicide. However, Ashish manages to save her.

Later, Maitree goes to Vasundhara’s house to check on Nandish. While she takes care of Nandish, she plays Nandini’s favourite song. The latter shows signs of recovery and takes Ashish’s name. Soon, Maitree gets happy and calls Ashish to inform him of the good news. Ashish comes and Nandini again does a moment that makes them happy.

Now, in the coming episode, the judge assigns Nandish’s responsibility to Maitree, who decides to stay at Ashish’s house. Maitree’s decision upsets Vasundhara and Ashish. On the other hand, Sona gets angry as Maitree comes home with Nandish. However, Kusum and Om oppose Sona and support Maitree

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree be allowed to stay at Tiwari house?

