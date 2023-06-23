ADVERTISEMENT
Maitree spoiler: Maitree escapes safely from a deadly snake encounter

Ashish’s imposter sends the snake to Maitree’s room. The latter gets scared and screams for help. Soon, Harsh comes to the room, and the snakes go away in Zee TV’s show Maitree.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Jun,2023 14:48:21
Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, sent shockwaves through the audience in recent episodes. As per the plot, Ashish’s face changes due to the surgery. He reveals the truth in front of the family. Maitree suspects that he is not Ashish.

Maitree sees Ashish consuming drugs and catches him red-handed. The latter gets shocked. Maitree reveals that she doubted that he was not Ashish. She threatens to expose Ashish. However, the latter makes Maitree understand that he is Ashish and asks her to believe him.

In the coming episode, Ashish’s imposter reveals his identity before Maitree. He challenges to ruin her life. While Maitree worries about the consequences, he brings a snake into the house to kill Maitree. Ashish’s imposter sends the snake to Maitree’s room. The latter gets scared and screams for help. Soon, Harsh comes to the room, and the snakes go away. Maitree’s life gets saved, and she heaves a sigh of relief.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree expose Ashish’s imposter?

Maitree stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary, Samarth Jurel, and Kunal Karan Kapoor. It formerly starred Zaan Khan and Namish Taneja.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

