Maitree spoiler: Sona threatens to KILL Harsh and Maitree

Zee TV’s popular show Maitree, produced by Sunshine Productions, has kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. According to the plot, Harsh’s mother tells him about Madan’s second marriage. Maitree gets Harsh to promise something when Harsh tries to pacify her. Maitree reveals to Ashish that Harsh is Madan’s son from second marriage. Nandini overhears Ashish and Maitree, who decide to tell Sona the truth.

Later, Sona gets angry as Nandini reveals that Harsh is the son of her husband Madan, and his second wife Kamna. Harsh takes Maitree to the mandap and marries her. Sona comes there and creates a stir. Harsh comes to Ashish’s house and a huge spectacle takes place. Harsh decides that he is going to move to Tiwari Sadan with the family.

In the coming episode, Harsh and Maitree head to Tiwari Sadan. Meanwhile, Sona calls goons at her place. She decides to stop Harsh and Maitree from entering the house. The doorbell rings and Harsh and Maitree try to enter the house. Soon, Sona warns them not to enter and threatens to kill them if they do so.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Maitree enter Tiwari Sadan?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates on your favourite shows.

Also Read: Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra learns Punjabi to impress Surilii’s aunt Pammi