Man AtiSundar Episode 150 Spoiler: Kidnappers Get Order To Kill Radhika

In Dangal TV’s popular show Man AtiSundar, viewers are witnessing intense drama with the gripping storyline. Now, the audience will see that Divyaam finds out the address of the place where Radhika ordered the sandwich and the place of the delivery. He turns himself into a delivery boy and reaches the place. At the same time, Radhika understands that Divyaam has come to save her. Divyaam reaches the place with Golu and the police team and knocks on the door. However, before the kidnappers can open the door, Kali informs them that the police have reached their place, so they don’t open the door.

Then Divyaam breaks the door and enters the room. It turns out that the kidnappers managed to escape with Radhika through the window, but they failed to do so due to Radhika’s size. So they hide inside the cupboard while Divyaam searches for Radhika and the kidnappers, but he cannot find her anywhere. Later, he finds Radhika’s locket, which hints that Radhika is here somewhere, but Golu takes him home.

On the other hand, Kali gets the task of making tea for everyone, and then the kidnappers call her, but Kavita picks up her call and puts the phone on the speaker, which all the housemates hear. But somehow, Kali managed to distract everyone’s attention and took her phone back. But Aunty snatches the phone from Kalu and asks her to finish her job, which kidnappers overhear and think that Kali has ordered them to kill Radhika.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments.