Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Jia forces Kartik to get engaged to her; Will Kartik comply?

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Jia (Priyanka Purohit) making life miserable for Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit). As we saw, with the help of Gayatri, she tried to separate Lakshmi from Kartik. However, Jia tried killing Lakshmi, which Gayatri opposed. We also saw Jia dressed up in the look of Gayatri, and pushing Lakshmi off the cliff. The show will take a leap now, at this juncture, with Jia getting back into Kartik’s life at the expense of Lakshmi not being traceable by the police.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi not being found after the cliff accident. Jia will be totally in control of Kartik’s life. She will blackmail him for some reason, and he will find himself helpless. Jia will organize her engagement with Kartik, during which Kartik will continue wearing Lakshmi’s ring on his ring finger. Jia will be angry with that and will try to remove the ring, but not be successful. Kartik will ask her to cut his finger, thereby removing the ring from his body.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.