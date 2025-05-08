Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Kartik celebrates Mother’s Day; Jiya sees Lakshmi alive

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Jiya (Priyanka Purohit) threatening Gayatri to oust Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) from Kartik’s (Sshubham Dipta) life. As we know, Lakshmi has gotten to know that there is a hidden secret that is forcing Gayatri to do what Jiya wants. Lakshmi has tried to ask Gayatri to tell her the truth, after which they will together expose Jiya. But Gayatri has been adamant. We saw Lakshmi faking her death in front of Jiya to get to the truth.

The upcoming episode will see Kartik organising a Mother’s Day celebration for his mother Gayatri. He will have the house decorated and a cake too, ready for his mother to cut. Jiya will come to the house in the guise of an electrician and will want to meet Gayatri. However, she will be shocked when she will see Lakshmi in the house. She will soon realise that Lakshmi faked her death. It will be interesting to see if Lakshmi will find out what Gayatri has been hiding and help her out.

