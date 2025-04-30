Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Kartik forced to carry out a mission; Can Lakshmi avert the bomb explosion?

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the terrorists forcing Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) to turn into a human bomb and exercise the bomb blast at the function to kill the minister. Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) has also been brought to the premise of the blast, but has been kept under the check of terrorists group. They have numbed Kartik’s body, wherein he cannot talk or express himself. His mission is to go near the minister and give the bouquet which will activate the bomb tied to him, creating the explosion.

The upcoming episode will see the terrorists capturing Kartik’s family too at the premise and forcing him and Lakshmi to carry out what has been planned. Kartik will walk to the minister, thinking of the good time he has had in his life with Lakshmi. Lakshmi will not know what to do, and will worry about so many people about to die. As Kartik will get near the minister, Lakshmi will spread the word about a bomb being in the place. This will create a situation where people will start running around due to panic. Lakshmi will try to get near Kartik at the same time.

What will happen next?

