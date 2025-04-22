Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Kartik goes missing; Jia tortures Kartik’s family

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) keeping an injured Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) in a cottage, away from the sight of Jia or his family. Kartik remained worried about Lakshmi’s well-being. Jia (Priyanka Purohit) brainwashed Gayatri to talk to her son Kartik and get the truth out about his memory return. Jia was shocked to know that Kartik was playing such a big game with her. We saw Gayatri trying to trap Jia, but failing to do so.

The upcoming episode will see Jia dominate her presence in the Nigam household. Kartik will go missing suddenly and this will bring Lakshmi home. With the truth about everything out, Jia will torture everyone in the Nigam house. She will place a portrait with garland over it, of Gayatri. She will also torture Gayatri to the extent that she will get sick. The family will want to find the whereabouts of Kartik but will fail to do so.

What will Jia do now to get Kartik for herself?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.