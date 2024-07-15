Mangal Lakshmi Serial Twist: Mangal meets with an accident; Is Mangal dead?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) doing all that she could to save Adit (Naman Shaw) and bring him out of jail. Mangal’s attempt was successful as Adit was released with him being proved innocent. However, this incident made a terrible dent in Adit’s mind and he used this opportunity to get rid of Mangal from his life. In an emotional talk that they both had, Adit told Mangal that he would walk away from her life and house. Mangal pleaded to Adit that his parents and kids could not live without him. This prompted Adit to ask Mangal to go out of his house and life and never to show her face again. Mangal agreed to it and walked out of Adit’s life.

A shattered Mangal was walking on the road, unaware of where her life was headed to, when she met with an accident on the road.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal being hit by a vehicle after which she will be seen lying unconscious on the road. Soon, a crowd will be assembled and the police team will also be in place. Adit, on the other hand, will not reveal anything to his family. Adit’s parents will call on Mangal’s number, but will not be able to speak to her. Mangal’s phone will be on the road lying unaware.

Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) and Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) will sense danger to Mangal as she will not take their calls. They will go and search for Mangal when they will hear that an accident has taken place. Kartik and Lakshmi will come to the accident spot where Mangal will be lying. The police team will declare the person to be dead and will cover the face too.

What will happen next? Is Mangal really dead?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.