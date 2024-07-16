Mangal Lakshmi Serial Twist: Mangal shown alive; Kartik and Lakshmi’s tension mounts

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen the shocking twist of Adit (Naman Shaw) asking Mangal (Deepika Singh) to get out of his life and house. A shattered Mangal was walking in the rain when she met with an accident. On the other hand, Adit returned home, but did not tell the truth about what transpired between him and Mangal. Lakshmi (Sanika Gaikwad) and Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) got worried when they did not find Mangal anywhere. There was an accident shown where the lady succumbed to injuries and died.

The upcoming episode will be shocking as Lakshmi and Kartik will get a call from Mangal’s phone of the police, asking them to identify a body. However, that body will not be of Mangal’s.

It will also be shown that Mangal is alive. Mangal will actually be saved by Saumya’s (Jia Mustafa) parents, who would take her home. At that place, the couple will be talking about Saumya’s marriage, and that will be when Mangal will get conscious. On the other hand, Lakshmi and Kartik will worry more as there will still be no contact with Mangal.

Will Mangal go back home?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.