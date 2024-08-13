Mangal Lakshmi Serial Upcoming Twist: Adit promises to marry Saumya; will Mangal know about it?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Saumya (Jia Mustafa) planning big to harm Mangal (Deepika Singh), and even separate Mangal from Adit (Naman Shaw). Saumya was responsible for Mangal’s accident after which she suffered a leg injury, which forced her to the wheelchair. Saumya also planned to kidnap Mangal in a tempo and paid money to the person executing it. However, we wrote about Adit’s friend Naman helping Mangal and getting her home.

The upcoming episode will see Saumya being pressured by her parents to marry. They will order her that she should marry the guy they choose. This will make Saumya angry. She will plan big, and this time to marry Adit. She will force Adit emotionally to give his consent to their secret marriage. With this, Saumya will get the promise from Adit that he will marry her the very next day at a temple without anyone’s knowledge.

Saumya will also be seen getting her attire ready for her marriage.

What will happen at the wedding? Will Adit and Saumya get married?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.